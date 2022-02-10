Follow FC Buffalo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

FC Buffalo’s unbelievable first season in United Women’s Soccer continues to impress in 2022, as Grand Island native and University at Buffalo graduate Marcy Barberic has become the second FCB women’s player to sign a professional contract in Europe.

Barberic was an All-East Conference Second Team selection on the opposite wing of Kelsey Araujo, who was named East Conference Offensive Player of the Year and has since signed for Le Havre in France and made her Portugal U-23 national team debut.

KR Reykjavik is Barberic’s new club after an outstanding career for the University at Buffalo women’s soccer team, and we’re excited to have a new favorite team in Iceland. KR Reykjavik was promoted to the Icelandic top flight for this upcoming season.

“On behalf of our coaches Nikki Bartholomew and Gabrielle Wilson as well as director of women’s soccer Liz Mantel and all of our players and supporters, we want to congratulate Marcy for taking the next step in her career,” said FCB co-owner Nick Mendola.

“Marcy was professional all the way, so it’s fitting she adds that adjective to her name. When I think about Marcy and Kelsey and also note that our captain Carissima Cutrona remains with us, goalkeeper Emily Kelly is top of the pops, and that I know I’m in danger because there are a bunch more names that should be named, it becomes even clearer that there are a wealth of players from last year’s team that can take the next step if that’s part of their dream. I know that the best is yet to come for us on the field but also that our area is going to produce a lot more pros in the future. We feel a responsibility to continue to elevate those opportunities in Buffalo and will not quit any time soon.”

FC Buffalo is assembling its men’s and women’s teams for the 2022 season. Interested players should fill out the player form here.