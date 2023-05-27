FC Buffalo men battle back for big away point

BUY: Single game tickets for next game

Down 1-0 at half to a USL League Two playoff team following seven hours on a bus, FC Buffalo’s men dug deep and will feel unlucky not to come away victorious from a 1-1 draw with Kings Hammer FC in Cincinnati on Friday.

Kings Hammer took a first-half lead on an absolute screamer of a goal from Roman Kedgley and FCB needed a few big saves from debutant goalkeeper Jamie Barry (Niagara University) to get to the break down a goal.

FC Buffalo looked like a new team coming out of the break and coach Casey Derkacz made a substitution that would quickly pay dividends when he brought in Kentucky Wesleyan forward Calum Newson.

The London native and third team All-American raced up the right side of the pitch after Derek Bartlo broke up a play and drove the ball up the pitch.

Slipped into the corner, Newson spun a beautiful cross to the back post for big center forward Felix Kogler, who thumped home his header.

The Wolves would hit the woodwork thrice down the stretch but could not find a winner, and will take a 0W-2D-1L record home before meeting Dayton Dutch Lions back in Ohio next week.