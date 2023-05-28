Women blank Steel City in home opener

Photo by Brett Ballachino

FC Buffalo got a second-straight clean sheet from goalkeeper Shea Vanderbosch and goals from Carissima Cutrona and Marcy Barberic in a home-opening 2-0 win over Steel City FC at Williamsville South Athletic Field on Sunday.

The women are back home at 7pm Friday versus Flower City 1872. Get tickets now.

Cutrona got the scoring started in the eighth minute when Barberic found her in the middle of the park. The captain then dribbled into the 18 and skipped a shot off a defender and into the goal for 1-0.

Barberic doubled the lead 15 minutes later off a pass from University at Buffalo midfielder Sarah Woods, and her dribble was a powerful drive around the right back before spinning a shot past the Steel City keeper for 2-0.

Finish eluded the Blitzers the rest of the way despite some terrific playmaking, and Vanderbosch made a spectacular late save to deny the crowd a truly tense finish.