Kulniszewski goal, assist help FC Buffalo women stay perfect

SUPPORT: Single-game tickets | New FCBFLO store

Morgan Kulniszewski scored and set up Marcy Barberic’s ninth goal of the season as FC Buffalo won the first Erie County derby of 2023 with a 4-1 defeat of Erie Commodores in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The win puts FCB back atop the UWS East Division with a perfect 4-0 record halfway through the season.

A nice crowd at Saxon Stadium saw Carissima Cutrona open the scoring off a Payton Robertson through ball, and it was 2-0 when season debutant Ella Rudney buried a Sarah Woods feed.

Erie answered with a terrific set piece goal to make it 2-1 at the break in what became a chippy derby in Northwest PA.

FCB regrouped at the break and re-asserted control as UWS Offensive Player of the Week honoree Barberic got her just desserts after being slipped through by Kulniszewski, who got her fifth goal in an FCB shirt when she buried Emma Klein’s assist late in the game.

Erie fought hard and forced several key interventions from FCBFLO keeper Shea Vanderbosch, who has backstopped all four matches this season.

Be sure to support our first-place women at 7pm Thursday when they meet FC Berlin at Williamsville South Athletic Field.