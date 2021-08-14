Kelsey Araujo signs with Le Havre in France

FC Buffalo is incredibly proud to announce that Kelsey Araujo, our leading goal scorer from our first season in United Women’s Soccer, is taking her talents to the next level.

The 22-year-old Niagara University product from Canada has signed a contract with Le Havre AC in France’s Division 2 Feminin.

Araujo scored 10 goals and added 8 assists in 2021, the most goals of any FCB player and second-most assists to team captain Carissima Cutrona’s nine.

“When we started this goal, we had several goals we wanted to achieve and one of them is to serve as a springboard to professional soccer for the many talented women in our area,” said FC Buffalo director of women’s soccer Liz Mantel. “To say this underlines that goal would be an understatement. While we will miss Kelsey this is exactly the type of bittersweet goodbye we hope happens often. We can’t wait to cheer for Le Havre’s new No. 9.”

Photo credit Ryan Bartholomew

Araujo scored 17 times with 11 assists in four years for coach Peter Veltri at Niagara University after playing youth soccer with ANB Futbol in Ontario.

Le Havre played in France’s top division last season and their women’s side has suited up international stars like Chilean star Pancha Lara, Turkey’s Meline Pekel, and Iceland’s Anna Bjork Kristjansdottir and Berglind Bjorg Porvaldsdottir, while their men’s club has produced Riyad Mahrez, Ferland Mendy, Steve Mandanda, and Benjamin Mendy.