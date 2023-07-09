FC Buffalo women win in Pittsburgh, seal first place

SUPPORT: Buy women’s playoff tickets

Lianna van Sice’s late first-half goal stood up as game-winner as FC Buffalo clinched first-place in the the UWS’ East Conference and a perfect regular season with a 3-1 win over Steel City FC in Cheswick, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Marcy Barberic set up the goal and scored one herself, joining Payton Robertson on the score sheet in the win. Morgan Kulniszewski set up Barberic’s goal.

The Wolves led early but were soon pegged back by Steel City, who is also headed to the UWS Playoffs.

FC Buffalo awaits the identity of its first round opponent, but knows it’ll be home Wednesday at Williamsville South Athletic Field. Buy tickets here!

Solid words for the team from captain @Cariss_Cutrona. A great accomplishment indeed. Post game sponsored by @martingroupco pic.twitter.com/g3lUqIC8Un — FC Buffalo Women (@FCBuffaloWomen) July 8, 2023

Men fall at home

Felix Kogler’s first-half goal was not enough as a 1-1 halftime deadlock gave way to a Dayton Dutch Lions barrage in a 4-1 loss on Saturday.

FCB will close out its regular season on Tuesday in Toledo against playoff-bound Toledo Villa FC.

Nico Stoddart set up Kogler’s goal, while Sam LaMendola came off the bench to make his FCB debut in the loss.