Women stay perfect, move within win of crown

SUPPORT: Single-game tickets | New FCBFLO store

FC Buffalo’s quest to finish atop a United Women’s Soccer League table for the third-straight season is 90 minutes from completion following a 4-1 win Saturday in an Erie County derby at Williamsville South Athletic Field.

There’s still at least one home playoff match to come, July 11-13, but Saturday’s match was the final home regular season match for the women. The men are home July 5 and 8.

Marcy Barberic scored twice and set up Carissima Cutrona for a goal, while Sarah Woods had two assists and Ella Rudney also scored in the win, which pushes FCB to 7-0 on the season.

Barberic, Cutrona, and Woods are among the UWS leaders, with Woods’ (Lew-Port / University at Buffalo) seven assists pacing FCB this season. Goalkeeper Brigid Mulholland entered the match in the 70th minute with the score already 4-1, making her UWS debut in place of Shea Vanderbosch.

The Wolves’ 21 points are level with Sporting CT, the rebranded edition of 2021 playoff foe CT Fusion. FCB will win the East Division with a win over tricky Steel City in Pittsburgh next week provided Sporting CT fails to beat Albany Rush by 12 more goals. The women will also finish first with a draw should Sporting CT draw or lose.

2021 playoff opponent Coppermine United is also mathematically alive for the East Division’s regular season crown should FCB and SCT lose, but it would take blowout losses for the first- and second-place sides and a blowout win for Coppermine.

FCB plays 5:30pm Saturday July 8 at Steel City, a half-hour after Coppermine hosts NJ Copa FC. Sporting CT visits Albany Rush at 7pm the same night.