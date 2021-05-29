On a wet and windy night at an unusual location, FC Buffalo couldn’t turn control of a match into three points during a 1-1 draw with Syracuse FC at Dobson Field on the campus of D’Youville College.

Jonas Lindner smashed in a backpost rebound of a Stian Joergensen shot from the left of the box to cancel out an early Cuse goal off a big error out of the back to provide the goals.

[ BOX SCORE: FC Buffalo 1-1 Syracuse FC ]

FC Buffalo had at least 70 percent possession and did not look like a team stepping into a particular venue for the first time after the match was relocated from our home of Robert Rich Sr. All-High Stadium.

But the Wolves had trouble getting the ball on frame despite myriad chances set up by and for Rodrigo Almeida, Stefan Copetti, Nuukele Gboe, Lindner, and other attacking forces.

Mack Roach made his first FC Buffalo appearance since 2017 with a late substitute’s role, while Williamsville South senior and Canisius College commit Jack Petrie served as backup to Bryce Tramuta.

Lindner’s goal is below, and Jonas and the boys now turn their attention a huge home Erie County derby as part of a doubleheader with our women’s side on Friday night. The women kickoff versus Albany Rush at 5:30pm, with the men to follow at 8pm.

Ticket information will be released Monday with our latest update on capacity limits during the COVID-19 pandemic, but all season ticket holders are welcome.