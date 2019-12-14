FC Buffalo is wrapping up our 10th season with a show of gratitude for all of you, with special support from our official pizzeria: Gino’s Pizza Place in Tonawanda.

We’re entering our second decade extra grateful for those who come to our matches as part of our club.

For the rest of the month, we’ll be giving away a wide variety of items to season ticket holders new and old.

Not a season ticket holder yet? The minute you purchase your season ticket, you’re eligible for the next day’s giveaway!

SHOP NOW! New season ticket holders are always welcome!

Among the items you can choose:

Five (5) gift certificates for a free large pizza at Gino’s

An FCB dri-fit sky blue practice shirt

An FCB dri-fit dark grey scrimmage shirt

FCB game scarves

A wide variety of FCB shirts and hoodies

FCB coffee mugs

Five (5) programs/posters from Christian Pulisic’s last match at Borussia Dortmund

