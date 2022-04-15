Opening day(s) are less than a month away… buy your 2022 season tickets today

FC Buffalo is elated to announce the hiring of the talented Rasha Elghorour as our new director of operations after confirmation of her appointment by the prestigious Fulbright Program.

Elghorour comes to FC Buffalo with an impeccable background in soccer. A former international player, she holds her CAF ‘C’ license in coaching, having coached the Libyan women’s U-20 national team while also working off the field as the director of the president’s office of the Libyan Football Federation.

She also served as the head of the international organizations unit at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs in Libya. Elghorour earned a BA in English language literature at the University of Tripoli, a sports management diploma at Leipzig University, and is currently working on her master’s degree in sports management at Niagara University.

“Sport has shaped the strong woman that I have become now, and I dream to spread its impact all over the world,” Elghorour said.

Elghorour begins with the club on Monday and will be at many men’s and women’s events throughout the season. She’ll also aid us in developing projects throughout both Erie and Niagara Counties and, eventually, back home.

“Rasha has a sophisticated understanding of our sport, culled from a unique experience on- and off-the-field in Libya and grown through a passion for the game and to improve women’s sports,” said FC Buffalo co-owner Nick Mendola.

“We were compelled to carve out a club-evolving role for Rasha’s unique and driven talent set, and I want to thank our director of women’s football Liz Mantel for helping us find the right fit. I know the FCB community will join us in both supporting Rasha inside of our club and following her lead into the future of FC Buffalo.”