Blue and Gold Games to aid humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

Join the Buffalo soccer community in raising funds for the Ukrainian Holy Trinity Orthodox Church’s humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine when FC Buffalo, The Buffalo and District Soccer League, D’Youville University, and Community Beer Works present the “Blue and Gold Games” at D’Youville University’s Dobson Field on Saturday, May 7.

Starting at 2pm, Ukrainian culture, music, food, CBW beer, skill contests, and of course soccer will be in focus all day leading up to a BDSL regular season match between Ukraine FC and Lake Shore FC at 6pm, which follows afternoon exhibition matches featuring FC Buffalo’s women’s and men’s teams.

The event begins at 2pm and CBW beer will be served until the 6pm kickoff of Ukraine FC’s game. And Community Beer Works’s Tap Room around the corner at 520 7th Street in Buffalo will serve as a home base and postgame gathering spot.

In between the games, there will be mini “pickup” games featuring the Buffalo soccer community and local celebrities (TBA). Those interested in playing should contact wolf@fcbuffalo.org with interested. Teams will also wear a shirt listing all BDSL clubs in the shape of the Ukraine flag as we stand in solidarity with Ukraine FC and all peace-loving peoples.

The United Nations Refugee Agency says more than 5 million people have fled Ukraine since a vile invasion began eight weeks ago, causing what the agency calls “Europe’s worst refugee crisis since the end of World War II.”

The City of Buffalo has long been a home for those from all corners of the globe and we have the opportunity now to rally support for those in great need.

Admission is a $10 donation, with 100% of entry costs and special on-site sales going directly to the Ukrainian Holy Trinity Orthodox Church’s efforts to help displaced families with diapers, baby wipes, baby food, protein bars, blankets, and more. Check donations can be made payable to Ukrainian Holy Trinity Orthodox Church with the note “Help for Ukraine.”

FC Buffalo season ticket holders are welcome to attend for free with their season ticket, and the Ukrainian Holy Trinity Orthodox Church is also accepting donations at 200 Como Park Blvd in Cheektowaga from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Contact them at 716.684.0738

FCB also wishes to thank event sponsors Front Porch, Bug Busters, and Lloyd.

Now is the time to band together against violence. Do what you can to help victims of war in Ukraine.

Want more information? Email wolf@fcbuffalo.org or call/text FC Buffalo at 716.698.4397.