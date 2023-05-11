FC Buffalo tabs Casey Derkacz to lead men into USL League Two

BUY 2023 SEASON TICKETS TODAY

FC Buffalo is happy to reveal the hiring of former player and assistant coach Casey Derkacz as the seventh head coach in club history.

“Casey’s passion for the game, tactical ideas, and diligence to his craft join his experience as part of the fabric of our club to make him the perfect man to lead us into our first season of USL League Two,” said club president Nick Mendola.

Derkacz is a Western New Yorker through and through and serves as the associate coach for the Mid American Conference power University at Buffalo women’s soccer program.

He spent two years on Frank Butcher’s staff from 2018-19, and previously was a stalwart player on coach Brendan Murphy’s side. The Hamburg, N.Y. native played his college ball at Penn State and the University at Buffalo.

Derkacz will be assisted by another former FCB assistant, John Grabowski, as well as 2022 caretaker boss Dan Panaro and a new face in Trevor Lawler.

FC Buffalo kicks off its men’s season Saturday with a trip to Ohio to meet the Cleveland Force.