FC Buffalo men hit three in Dayton, get coach Derkacz first win

Ander Castillo scored twice as FC Buffalo built a three-goal halftime lead and held on for a 3-2 defeat of Dayton Dutch Lions in Ohio on Saturday.

The win is the first for head coach Casey Derkacz, whose Wolves were coming off a second-consecutive away comeback draw, following a 3-3 split with Cleveland Force and a hard-luck 1-1 tie with Kings Hammer in Cincinnati.

Castillo opened the scoring off a Derek Bartlo-won penalty, then latched onto a Calum Newson long ball to double the lead.

Bartlo then drove the left side and cut the ball back for Felix Kogler to finish, the Austrian bagging his second goal in as many games.

Dayton scored twice in the second half as FCB missed a few gilt-edged chances to put the game away, but goalkeeper Jamie Barry and his defense stood firm to put three points on the table.

Castillo’s fourth goal of the season join his team-leading three from the 2022 season to give him seven goals, good for 10th all-time with FCB.

It’s also a milestone for defender Rob Williamson, who becomes just the third FCB player to make 40+ league appearances in an FCB shirt (Chris Walter, Kendell McFayden).

The men return home, finally, when they host Toledo Villa on Saturday, June 10 at Williamsville South Athletic Field for a 7pm start. Get your tickets here.

