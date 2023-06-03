10-star women set FC Buffalo club record

SUPPORT: Single-game tickets | New FCBFLO store

Photo: Brett Ballachino

Marcy Barberic scored four goals and Carissima Cutrona bagged two in a record-setting 10-1 win over Flower City 1872 at Williamsville South Athletic Field on Friday night.

Barberic’s haul is a club record as are the 10 goals, as no person or FCB team has seen that many goals in a game during the club’s 13 summers on the pitch.

Victoria Colotti also had a goal and an assist as seven of the 18 players to hit the pitch for FCB recorded a goal contribution.

Also scoring were Morgan Kulniszewski, Payton Robertson, and Lianna van Sice, while Sarah Woods had two assists and Cutrona also inked an assist for the score sheet.

The game also saw FCB debuts for Abby Bishara and Kam Vanderbosch, while Rory Schaeffer marked her third-straight season with the team.

Next up is a big Erie County derby against division rivals Erie Commodores in Pennsylvania on June 11 before the women return home to host Canada’s FC Berlin on June 15.

Here are some slick, field level goal videos from our own Cullen Dedrick.

Sarah Woods to Carissima Cutrona!

Marcy Barberic scored four in the ‘W’

Victoria Colotti to Lianna van Sice.

Payton Robertson stabs in a loose ball.

Watch the whole game and relive all the goals via Eleven Sports, below: