FC Buffalo will be participating in the National Independent Soccer Association’s Independent Cup for the second-straight season beginning Wednesday with a visit to professional side Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium.

[ STREAM: Detroit City v FC Buffalo on YouTube ]

The Wolves will play two home games in addition to the trip to Detroit, hosting Livonia City SC on Saturday, July 24 and Cleveland SC on Tuesday, July 28.

Season ticket holders will get free admission to both home games, with further information including times and locations to be announced in the coming days. The Livonia City visit is tentatively scheduled to kickoff at 3pm and the Cleveland date 7pm.