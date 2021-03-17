2021 Schedule + March Radness

MORE NEWS — SHOP + SUPPORT THE CLUB

The National Premier Soccer League announced the regular season schedule for the Midwest Region’s East Conference on Tuesday and Monday’s business tax filing officially turning the page on 2020, soooooo…. let’s officially churn out positives all month.

We’re gonna get you looking and feeling fresh ahead of a summer in gorgeous Buffalo, New York.

FC Buffalo will be giving away daily prizes to season ticket holders and the general public for the rest of the month, culminating with an exciting grand prize.

But first, the schedule.

FC Buffalo 2021 NPSL Schedule

The regular season begins at 5pm ET May 23 with a Sunday afternoon visit to the Rochester Lancers at the Aquinas Institute and concludes away from home as well come July 17 at Syracuse FC.

As for the home slate, FC Buffalo is working hard with our long-time friends at All-High to make sure we’re in line with all possible protocols and will release news as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience.

FC Buffalo’s league home schedule includes includes two Fridays, two Saturdays, and a Sunday. The club also has plans for further matches and events if New York State, Canadian border, and common sense allow them.

Home NPSL regular season dates

May 28 v Syracuse FC – 7pm

June 4 v Erie Commodores – 7pm

June 13 v Cleveland SC – 2pm

June 19 v Pittsburgh Hotspurs – 7pm

July 10 v Rochester Lancers – 7pm

Ticketing and the FC Buffalo Women schedule

Remember: For a limited time, women’s season tickets include admission to men’s game and vice versa.

The club anticipates the release of the United Women’s Soccer schedule within weeks and, due to the summer planning for supporters, has extended the One Club Season Ticket deadline until the women’s home dates are made public.

Our FC BUFFALO 2021 FAQ is a good place to get questions answered. Feel free to ask any unanswered questions to wolf@fcbuffalo.org.

March Radness

So here’s the deal. 2020 was terrible. Even though we got our crew together for two tournaments and saw a handful of you in Pennsylvania.

And honestly, looking at that “zero” in the column under “matchday revenue” for our the taxes we filed over the weekend was… less than stellar.

So let’s bust our of the sadness and into the radness.

We’re giving away daily, weekly, and a big end-of-month prize via contests, drawings, and more.

GRAND PRIZE: All daily drawing winners will get five entries into a draw with all season ticket holders and anyone who fills out the below form for a brand new 2021 FC Buffalo jersey, an extra One Club season ticket, and a brand new jersey from another club you support!

DAILY and WEEKLY PRIZES: Shirts, caps, cleats/boots, match-worn jerseys, replica jerseys, hoodies, goalkeeper jerseys, memorabilia from other clubs and teams, prototypes that never went on sale, more.