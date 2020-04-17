2020 Roster news

VISIT: FC Buffalo’s online store

First off, we hope you’ve been safe and healthy during this incredibly challenging COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve been paying close attention to the information provided by the CDC, WHO, and our state government while having so many conversations with other clubs about the best way to proceed with meaningful competition if the summer allows us to safely bring soccer to Buffalo.

Our 2020 season is going to be unorthodox at best, and we’re extremely sympathetic to our players, too. Many who sign up for a club in our league are hopeful of the platform it gives them to produce video and performances for scouts as they escalate their careers to the next level. Dozens of FCBFLO alumni have played in bigger leagues, usually with us as a part of their springboard.

So beginning Friday, April 17, we’re announcing the players who committed to play for FC Buffalo during the months and months of roster construction that preceded the pandemic and schedule suspension.

We can’t be 100 percent positive all of these gents will get to don the blue and gold given challenges with travel this summer, but they’re already part of our family.

Also, please patronize our partners whenever you can. One that is new and still open is Colvin Cleaners. They offer free pick-up and delivery of your laundry, and are an environmentally-friendly business who happens to be offering free masks during the pandemic.

Our full list of corporate partners is at the bottom of every page of our site. Order a Gino’s pizza or pick up beer from Sullivan’s or Big Ditch, while keeping an eye for the return of the others! And if you know anyone who’d like to partner with FCBFLO, there’s never been a time like now to help keep our club moving forward.

On to the player announcements….

This one isn’t a big surprise, as we’re grateful that club captain Chris Walter is back for another season (his 10th). Chris is one league appearances away from 75 for his NPSL career, and he’s closing in on 100 overall for our club (We’re still working out the active total, so stay tuned).

Chris’ nine career assists and 31 yellow cards are the most in FCBFLO history, and we’re proud to have him in the family.

From someone familiar to someone new.

Nuukele Gboe comes to us from Dakota Fusion of the NPSL’s North Conference, where he broke through in his second season to score six times last season. That was the fourth-best total in the conference.

Born in Liberia and raised in Ohio, “Nuke” can play every spot in the midfield and has plenty of finish, too.

Colin O’Keefe joined us late in the Summer of 2018 after an impressive sophomore season for Erie Community College head coach and FCB assistant John Grabowski.

His rampaging runs down the right flank and never-say-die attitude served him well in earning a starting place for FCBFLO last season. He was all-SUNYAC second team for Buffalo State last season, where he logged the second-most minutes played on the team.

Versatile wide man Hunter Walsh returns to the club for his fourth season following a college career split between the University at Buffalo and Canisius College.

Walsh has three goals and an assist in 14 league appearances for FCBFLO and also scored against FC St. Pauli II in Germany last season. We look forward to another quality season from Hunter, whose played under two head coaches during his time with our club.

More to come, so check back often.

