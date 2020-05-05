FCBFLO enters VPG eNPSL

FC Buffalo is excited to announce our acceptance of a place in the VPG eNPSL competition for 2020.

Hot on the heels of successful and active runs to the knockout rounds of the Lower League eCup in individual action on FIFA20, we’re entering an 11v11 tea in the VPG eNPSL with 11 other NPSL clubs and the league’s referees.

INTERESTED PLAYERS: Fill out our form here

We’re partnering with Fusion FC, who plays in VPG’s Premier Soccer division, and looking for Buffalo-based FIFA20 PS4 players to trial for our club.

The club is excited to welcome Mateo Zapata and Juan Mejia to the FCBFLO family to help run our eSports.

Mateo lives over the border in Burlington, Ontario, and is also the general admin of VPG and has been in the VPG community for four years and has been an admin for three. He’s had great success as a manager and player.

Juan will be the team captain of FCB’s eNPSL team and has been managing Fusion FC for two FIFAs. HIs duties include organizing practice, selecting the squad, and developing in-game tactics.

“FCBFLO dipped our toes in the e-waters with the Lower League eCup and found an audience both within our supporters and from the wider soccer community,” said club co-owner Nicholas Mendola. “We’ve enjoyed getting to know Mateo and Juan, who were richly recommended by our league, and we believe they can help us reach our potential and meet new goals as a club. Let’s see what we can do in the VPG eNPSL!”

Joining FCBFLO and the referees are Atlantic City FC, Central Florida Panthers SC, Denton Diablos FC, Duluth FC, Fort Worth Vaqueros, Milwaukee Torrent, Muskegon Risers, Ozark FC, Boca Raton FC, FC Baltimore Christos, and Temecula FC.

VPG was started in 2015 with just 10 teams in England. Today VPG boasts over 200,000 contracts and nearly 10,000 FIFA teams. VPG’s English Premier League features official esports programs from 18 English clubs including the likes of QPR, Cardiff City, Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, and Port Vale.

