FC Buffalo knows the difficulties of keeping a sports team going during a pandemic, and we’re thrilled to announce that we’re supporting the Buffalo Beauts of the National Women’s Hockey League team this season via Fan Face cutouts.

And we want you representing us at the legendary 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, too.

We have purchased a number of cutouts to place in the stands for the NWHL season in Lake Place, and we’re giving away a few to fans while also putting players, staff members, and perhaps even Wolf Blitzer in the Lake Placid bubble to cheer on the Beauts. The NWHL’s bubble season takes place in Lake Placid from Jan. 23 — Feb. 5.

To be eligible for selection for one of our Fan Face cutouts, post a photo of you — preferably decked out in FC Buffalo gear — on social media and tag us at either (or all of):

MAKE SURE WE CAN SEE IT: MAKE THE POST SHARABLE OR PUBLIC

“FC Buffalo is proud that Buffalo is fortunate to have one of the six NWHL teams,” said FC Buffalo co-owner Nicholas Mendola. “The Beauts are a founding member — and a four-time finalist no less — in the backyard of one of the best hockey towns in the world. As a club in a rising sport who underwent intense precautions to play in two tournaments last summer, we understand the tremendous challenges of playing the sport we love safely during a pandemic and we want to do everything we can help to support the Beauts in their quest to become the first team to win two Isobel Cups.”



Beauts Fan Faces are available to order until Jan. 15 at nwhl.zone/tickets.

“We are very thankful for the support that FC Buffalo has shown the Beauts,” said Buffalo GM Nate Oliver. “It’s wonderful to have partners within our own city who believe in women’s hockey, and who are encouraging us to bring another championship home to Buffalo.”

Mendola says he hopes FCB supporters join “him” in Lake Placid.

“I was fortunate to have Beauts goalie Kelsey Neumann as a teammate for some summer hockey a few years ago and I admire everything I’ve grown. to learn about her teammates’ dedication to a sport I love so much.”

