FC Buffalo’s women found a mark in the loss column for the first time in their history on Sunday, as two matches in just over 20 hours saw Coach Nikki Bartholomew’s side slip to 5-1-1 on the United Women’s Soccer.

A win and a loss in just over 22 hours sees FCB fall from the ranks of the unbeaten but remain atop the 13-team UWS Eastern Conference table with a visit from No. 4 seed New England Mutiny up next at All-High on Saturday evening (Tickets on sale here).

The team won 2-1 on Saturday night following a day-long drive to Worcester, Mass., where Marcy Barberic and Danielle Vis scored goals off assists from Carissima Cutrona and Kelsey Araujo, respectively.

Vis’ goal was especially strong, and Jessica Jones was good in her first FCB start to pick up the win.

The short turnaround for a Sunday match saw the women run out of gas after a strong first 15 minutes down the road in Central Massachusetts against Scorpions SC.

A half-hour of heat and beautiful play from the hosts help doom FCB, who trailed 3-0 at the break en route to a 5-2 loss.

[ NEXT WOMEN’S HOME MATCH: FCBFLO v New England Mutiny ]

Cutrona scored in the 90th minute off a Kelsey Araujo assist and then took another Araujo cross and flicked back post for Julia Schurr’s first FCB goal.

The weekend also see the return of Bizzy Moore from an injury suffered opening day versus Rochester and an FCB debut for Rory Schaeffer, who had been dealing with a muscle injury for most of the season.