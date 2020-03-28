FCB in Lower League eCup

If you’re looking for some soccer while we all wait for the safe and sound call, look no further than the Lower League eCup.

FC Buffalo’s on-field return may be delayed some time while the world quarantines itself from coronavirus, but FCB has three participants in the Lower League eCup, an online FIFA20 tournament sponsored by Protagonist Soccer.

In an interesting twist of fate, FC Buffalo was randomly drawn to play as FC St. Pauli, who hosted our club and then visited Robert Rich Sr. All-High Stadium in 2019.

Co-owner Nick Mendola will open a month of action in a Saturday night “celebrity” tournament on XBox One. He’ll face Denton Diablos owner Damon Gochneaur at 8 p.m. ET on Twitch. If he wins, he’ll play in a 9 p.m. ET Final. Streaming details will be available through Twitter.com/FCBuffalo.

Then, FCB will place a team in the group stages of XBox and PS4 tournaments. Actual Wolves players Hunter Walsh and Robert Williamson will take the wheel for these runs.

Hunter will lead FCBFLO versus NPSL Rust Belt Conference rivals Cleveland SC and league peers Atlantic City FC, as well as GCPL side Crescent City FC and UPSL supporters group Swan City Syndicate. His crossover match is against WPSL and USL League Two side Asheville City SC.

Xbox One – Group E



Swan City Syndicate SG (UPSL/MASL, @SwanCitySyn)

Atlantic City FC (NPSL, @AtlanticCityFC)

FC Buffalo (NPSL, @FCBuffalo)

Cleveland SC (NPSL, @SoccerCLE)

Crescent City FC (GCPL, @crescentcityfc) — Lower League eCup (@lowerleagueEcup) March 27, 2020

Rob will lead FC Buffalo (as FCSP) versus fellow NPSL club Metro Louisville, USL League One’s Greenville Triumph, USL League Two’s Asheville City, and Inter Philadelphia FC. He will also have a crossover match against the Bayou’s Crescent City FC.

PS4 – Group F



Metro Louisville FC (NPSL, @LouisvilleNPSL)

Asheville City SC (USL L2, @AshevilleCitySC)

Greenville Triumph SC (USL L1, @GVLTriumph)

Inter Philadelphia FC (@InterPHLFC)

FC Buffalo (NPSL, @FCBuffalo) — Lower League eCup (@lowerleagueEcup) March 27, 2020

