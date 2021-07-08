FC Buffalo Women’s playoff berth delayed by Syracuse

Despite a heavy advantage in possession and shots, FC Buffalo is forced to wait at least a few more days to clinch a berth in the United Women’s Soccer postseason.

FCB fell 1-0 to Syracuse DA on Tuesday night at All-High when the visitors scored on one of three shots on target for the night compared to the dozen proffered by the home team.

But Syracuse center back Caroline Kopp (University of Albany) and goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti (Saint Joseph’s University) dealt with all threats in holding FCB without a goal for the first time in his short existence.

The loss leaves FC Buffalo out of first place for the first time since the start of the season, but coach Nikki Bartholomew’s side is still in control of its playoff fate and has a line on the top of the table.

If FCB beats Rochester Lancers at 4pm ET Saturday at Robert Rich All-High Stadium [ tickets ] — the first game of a UWS – NPSL doubleheader with the men — it will move into first place before Scorpions SC play Brooklyn City on Sunday. Scorpions currently hold a one-point lead FCB on the UWS Eastern Conference standings. It would also assure a finish of no lower than second on the table and hold a chance of hosting the conference playoffs.

FCB could also clinch a playoff berth by drawing Rochester. We can also clinch a postseason berth despite a losing effort if Long Island Rough Riders fail to win one of their remaining three matches or if Connecticut Rush loses one of its two matches or wins and draws without making up a seven-goal difference on FCB.

