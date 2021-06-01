FC Buffalo single-game ticket policy and capacity limits for 2021

This landing page will be updated weekly before home games to reflect the current capacity restrictions and safety protocols at our home matches: The latest update is for our 5:30pm Friday June 4 women’s match against Albany Rush and 8pm ET Friday June 4 men’s match against the Erie Commodores.

FC Buffalo is extremely excited for two returns this Friday when our men and women stage the first all-FC Buffalo doubleheader in its history:

A return to normal summer kickoff temperatures that don’t inspire us to stock free coffee and hot chocolate for fans.

A return to Robert Rich Sr. All-High Stadium

But when it comes to our first matches back at All-High since 2019, having played all away tournament matches last summer during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, here are some important things to know:

Season tickets have shipped: If you didn’t pick up your season ticket or other order during Friday’s weather-challenged match at D’Youville’s Dobson Field, they are coming in the mail. Due to the holiday weekend there could be some USPS delays, but don’t worry: If for some reason your ticket does not arrive by Friday we will have a list of names at the door and let you right in!

Capacity for June 4 doubleheader at All-High: Our early-season men’s and women’s games will sell out due to the current restrictions at All-High, which are slightly below New York State’s guidelines. We have ensured that there will be room for all of our season ticket holders and are implementing a system that will allow them to communicate with us if they are not attending and wish to open up their spot at a given game. There will be a limited amount of single-game tickets but we will be limited to below state maximum capacity for this week’s double-header.

Ball kids: We are super excited to host youth teams as ball kids this summer. Please contact nick@fcbuffalo.org as we’ve received numerous requests and are filling up fast. Our schedule is here.

Single-game tickets and door or “day of” admissions: Because we expect every match to sell out and likely well before the day of game, until further notice we will not be selling all individual tickets presale and not selling admission at the door. A select group of tickets will be opened up the week of the game, and we expect those to go on sale early Wednesday at Soccer Stub. However, should you wish to get at the front of the line, please email nick@fcbuffalo.org.

Group tickets: We love having teams at All-High for matchday but because of the above it is imperative we get ahead of the game for this summer. Please contact nick@fcbuffalo.org (sensing something here?) and we’ll set you up for any openings.

Precautionary recommendations for attending fans: We would ask that you consider wearing a face covering on your way into All-High and that you keep in mind wary supporters when choosing where you sit. Our staff is immunized and we’re happy to serve you, so if you see us without a face covering please know that it is because we are immunized. If any staff is added and not immunized, we will be requiring them to wear face covering for the safety and healthy of our staff, players, fans, and city.

Further questions? We want you to be as comfortable as possible. Please email club co-owner Nick Mendola at nick@fcbuffalo.org with any ideas to make our summer tradition as good as possible.