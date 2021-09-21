FC Buffalo Complete Player Clinic: October 11

Join FC Buffalo’s City United program at Sportsplex from 11am to 3pm on Monday, October 11 for a fun camp that caters to the complete person
Registration: In addition to payment, please complete this waiver and email it as well as your child’s age, tee shirt size, and club experience to wolf@fcbuffalo.org. Camp is available to players aged U10+. If you have any questions, email wolf@fcbuffalo.org.
Technical skills: Club independent, high-level guidance on 1v1 technique, dynamic defending, 2v2 attack and defending principles, small-sided games, build-up play, 7v7 and 9v9 games.
Mental edge: Learn the importance of visualization and mindfulness for the busy young athlete.
Address: Sportsplex WNY, 90 Ridge Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Grow your technique and improve your mental focus with:
- Donny George (United Soccer Coaches premier diploma, USSF ‘C’ license, M.A. sports management)
- Samantha Lofton (20th pick in 2015 NWSL Draft, played for Boston Breakers and Portland Thorns, Icelandic top-flight champion, owner meditationbysam.com)
Price: $89 includes tee-shirt. Pizza will be provided at end of clinic. A limited amount of hardship waivers are available. Email wolf@fcbuffalo.org.
Bring: Water, snack, ball, shin guards, cleats/boots (no metal studs).
Please wear a mask to the facility. No mask will be required during clinic, subject to changes in CDC guidance.