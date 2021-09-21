FC Buffalo Complete Player Clinic: October 11

Join FC Buffalo’s City United program at Sportsplex from 11am to 3pm on Monday, October 11 for a fun camp that caters to the complete person

Registration: In addition to payment, please complete this waiver and email it as well as your child’s age, tee shirt size, and club experience to wolf@fcbuffalo.org. Camp is available to players aged U10+. If you have any questions, email wolf@fcbuffalo.org.

Technical skills: Club independent, high-level guidance on 1v1 technique, dynamic defending, 2v2 attack and defending principles, small-sided games, build-up play, 7v7 and 9v9 games.

Mental edge: Learn the importance of visualization and mindfulness for the busy young athlete.

Address: Sportsplex WNY, 90 Ridge Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Grow your technique and improve your mental focus with:

Donny George (United Soccer Coaches premier diploma, USSF ‘C’ license, M.A. sports management)

(United Soccer Coaches premier diploma, USSF ‘C’ license, M.A. sports management) Samantha Lofton (20th pick in 2015 NWSL Draft, played for Boston Breakers and Portland Thorns, Icelandic top-flight champion, owner meditationbysam.com)

Price: $89 includes tee-shirt. Pizza will be provided at end of clinic. A limited amount of hardship waivers are available. Email wolf@fcbuffalo.org.

Bring: Water, snack, ball, shin guards, cleats/boots (no metal studs).

Please wear a mask to the facility. No mask will be required during clinic, subject to changes in CDC guidance.