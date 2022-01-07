FC Buffalo is excited to announce a change in club leadership for the 2022 season.

Longtime men’s head coach Frank Butcher is joining the club’s front office in a vice-chair role as FC Buffalo grows its soccer and community offerings in 2022 and beyond.

“Frank has become a part of the fabric of FC Buffalo and we’re grateful for everything he contributed as a coach and ambassador for our club and city,” said FCB co-owner Nick Mendola. “He always deflected credit for his successes, stepped up to claim blame for our losses, and genuinely put the players first in every interaction. There is no better person to step into a leadership role off-the-field as FC Buffalo takes our next steps as a club. It was clear from our first year together that Frank’s role would eventually move off the pitch and we’re grateful that his family is part of our club. In his new role, he’ll help us improve so much of what we do in Buffalo soccer.”

Butcher became the club’s fourth coach in 2017 when he took over for Brendan Murphy, who left to become goalkeeper coach of the Rochester Rhinos of the United Soccer League.

Butcher’s men won six matches in all competitions last season including a third-straight triumph in the Erie County derby, taking the club’s unbeaten streak in the rivalry to five matches. Overall, Butcher leaves the first chair with matches managed on two continents against teams from four countries.

“I am excited for the switch in roles at the club,” Frank said. “The past years have included some amazing experiences for my family. I have really enjoyed working with the guys out on the field, but some of the most incredible things have been the relationships we have made off the field.

“We are very lucky in Buffalo to have by far the best fans in the league and we have had some of the greatest people I have ever met put on the jersey for us. Changing roles will allow me to be with the club in a more time-flexible role, which has become even more important as my family grows.”

“I will be forever grateful for the people I have met and especially to Nick and the ownership group for the opportunities they have provided for me. Our whole staff, especially John, Casey, Averick, Dan, Liz, Ryan, the staff at All-High. I am also very thankful for my family for working with me allowing me to take this ride and helping me along the way. I am looking forward to growing the club even further in the future.”

A search is underway for FCB’s next men’s coach and an appointment is expected this month. Anyone wishing to become a part of the staff should email nick@fcbuffalo.org no later than Sunday, Jan. 9 at 8pm ET.