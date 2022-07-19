UWS National Championship Details

FC Buffalo now knows its road map to a national final as the UWS East Conference champions head to New England this weekend for its first National Championship Weekend.

The Wolves, led by coaches Nikki Bartholomew and Gabrielle Wilson, will tangle with undefeated Calgary Foothills at 4:30pm ET Saturday. Calgary has twice reached National Championship Weekend, reaching the final in 2019 before losing to LA Galaxy.

A Buffalo win on Friday would earn FCB a national final berth opposite either San Antonio Athenians or Chicago Mustangs at 2pm ET Sunday.

The games will be held in Ludlow, Massachusetts, at historic Lusitano Stadium, which was also the site of FCB’s thrilling 2-1 East Conference semifinal win over No. 1 seed New England Mutiny on Friday.

The prestigious tournament has seen outstanding participants including 2019 MVP Catarina Macario, who played for Stanford before signing with Lyon and debuting for the United States women’s national team.

Canadian national team member Lauren Sesselman and Jamaican national teamer Olufolasade Adamoleku won the 2021 UWS title with Santa Clarita Blue Heat, defeating a Connecticut Fusion side that stopped FCB from reaching the tournament in its first season.

The last two UWS National Championship weekends have included active college players from outstanding NCAA programs like Stanford, USC, Indiana, Nebraska, and Illinois

It’s going to be a memorable weekend, and we hope you’ll support us in Massachusetts or back home at Banshee Irish Pub.