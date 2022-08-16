FC Buffalo seasons in review + What’s next

Our club is ready to put a bow on a special season of growth… as soon as we see which of our players are honored by United Women’s Soccer with regional and league awards due this week or next!
Stay tuned to this space over the coming days, as FC Buffalo reviews what was a wild year, with special nods to:
- Our UWS team’s incredible run to the top of Penn-NY division, then to victory in the East Conference playoffs before bowing out of a memorable National Championship weekend, which saw a shorthanded bunch push Calgary Foothills before coming up just short in the July heat.
- Our men’s team’s resilience in the face of brutal injury and a coaching change to finish the NPSL season with a win over eventual conference finalist Cleveland SC.
- Our UWS2 team’s success in training hard and pushing several players onto the first team despite first division tumult leaving second division league play for Summer 2023.