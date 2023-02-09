FC Buffalo men join USL League Two

[ SUPPORT: FC Buffalo season tickets for 2023 ]

BUFFALO, NY. – Today the USL announced that FC Buffalo will be the latest club to

join USL League Two.

“We’re thrilled to join USL League Two as the next step in our 14-year journey as a

club. We’ve long admired the forward-thinking, progress-seeking direction of USL and

know that it’s the right fit for us,” Nick Mendola, co-owner of FC Buffalo, said. “Everyone

we’ve met at USL is rowing the same way and we’re excited to grab an oar.”

The club has seen years of success in the amateur and pre-professional ranks, and

hopes to bring that experience to USL League Two. Its mission statement is to “serve

Buffalo through soccer.”

“FC Buffalo has a long history of raising their community up through soccer” Joel Nash,

USL VP of Youth and Pre-Professional Properties, said. “We’re really excited to

welcome the club to this league, and we know how much effort everyone there is going

to put into creating opportunities for players there.”

FC Buffalo was founded in 2009, with the hopes of filling a void of elite pre-professional

soccer in Buffalo. Over the years they’ve welcomed clubs from England, Germany,

Mexico and Canada, developing a connection between Buffalo and the rest of the world

through soccer. It also sports a footprint throughout the USL landscape, with current

Sacramento Republic forward Russell Cicerone having played for the club in 2014.

The club is currently designing a program to give free advanced training to underserved

athletes in the area.

