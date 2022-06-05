Akuazaoku’s late goal seals FC Buffalo win over Akron City

NEXT HOME GAMES: MEN vs PIT (Friday) | WOMEN vs PIT (Sunday)

By Nick Lozanovski (special to FCBuffalo.org)

A picturesque Saturday afternoon at Dobson Field saw FC Buffalo and Akron City square off

for the second time in eight days, but there was a new man in charge for the Blitzers and he picked up a debut win in dramatic fashion on the campus of D’Youville University.

The men’s side was back in action with former FC Buffalo goalkeeper and NPSL All-Star Dan Panaro at the helm following the departure of head coach Ryan “Ozzy” Osborne.

The second fixture saw the Blitzers get out to a lightning-fast start, with Ali Alomari (Lackawanna, N.Y. / Niagara University) burying the opening chance of the game in the back of Cameron Victor’s net following a strong entry pass from club debutant Erik Panzer (Nelson, New Zealand / Quinnipiac University).

Akron City would remain on its heels with the Blitzers dominating possession for long spells of the first half. FC Buffalo would have another dangerous chance in the 27th minute, with Victor diving to save Ander Castillo’s headed attempt at goal.

Akron City would surge in the beginning of the second half and Chewe Mukuka scored a tying goal on a curling shot to the left corner, beating goalkeeper Andreas Queen (Stone Ridge, N.Y. / Buffalo State College).

Following the equalizing goal, the two sides would exchange promising chances until the 77th minute when Jordan Araujo (Bradford, Ontario / Brighton and Hove Albion Academy) led a three-on-one break, setting up second-half substitute Umechi Akuazaoku (Whitby, Ontario / St. Bonaventure University) for a powerful shot that found the bottom right corner of the Akron City goal.

Akron City would attempt to strike back in the 87th minute, with a headed ball being cleared away by the back four of Buffalo following a free kick opportunity just outside the box for the visitors. Akron City FC would test Queen several times throughout the match, with Queen registering saves and several crucial clearances across the 90 minutes.

FC Buffalo will be back in action on June 10 at Dobson Field against Pittsburgh Hotspurs at 7pm, with the women returning home Sunday at 3pm. Presale tickets are $8, with matchday seats running $10.